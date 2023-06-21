Live
Mahbubnagar: Minister V Srinivas Goud lauds college for providing engineering education to rural students
Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud hailed the efforts of JPNCE College Chairman S Ravi Kumar for providing Engineering education to rural students in the district.
While speaking at the second day of prograrmme of Boot Camp on Drone Technology at JPNCE College and marking the decennial celebration of Telagnana formation on Tuesday, the Minister said that is commendable to establish an engineering college here in the district to do something for rural students.
Later the minister visited the drone workshop and interacted with the engineering students. He informed that marks are not important as students will progress if they think practically.
Highlighting the importance of drones and how they can change the human life in the coming days, the minister said that the drones can work 100 times better than humans, and can be employed in various fields to enable cost effective transportation.