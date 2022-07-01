Man claims excise police station land, booked

Khammam: An FIRis filed against N Umamaheswara Rao on the complaint of excise inspector K Nageswara Rao for registering an excise police station office at Madhira by producing false documents.

The police started an investigation on the complaint of trying to encroach government property by producing false documents.

As per the deails, the excise police station is located on the main road in Madhira and the excise activities had been going on for the last seventy years.

The building was in dilapidated condition and the government sanctioned Rs 40 lakh for construction of the new building. It is ready for completion.

The excise inspector Nageswara Rao received a notice from Umamaheswara Rao to vacate the place as it was registered on his name.

The Excise department responded and lodged a complaint against Umamaheswara Rao, who has allegedly created false documents on his wife's name and made it as a gift deed from his wife.