MBNR becomes 1st district to train women in masonry

Mahabubnagar: In significant move to empower women folks in the field of building construction, 41 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Mahabubnagar have been selected to receive masonry (Tapi Mestri) training for constructing Indiramma houses, a key housing project aimed at providing shelter for the underprivileged.

This first-of-its-kind programme in the state is being conducted by the District Rural Development Office (DRDO) in collaboration with the National Academy of Construction (NAC) and the Housing Corporation.

On Tuesday, District Collector Vizeyendira Boyi inaugurated the six-day training programme at the Nirmithi Kendra in Bandameedipally. Addressing the trainees, she highlighted the significance of women’s participation in the construction sector and assured them that the training would equip them with the skills needed to build quality houses.

As part of the training, experts from NAC conducted PowerPoint presentations on modern construction techniques and budget-friendly quality building methods within the Rs 5 lakh framework set for Indiramma houses. The trainees were also provided with safety gear, including helmets, T-shirts, bags, books, and pens to ensure their well-being during the training.

Speaking on the occasion, Housing PD Vaidyam Bhaskar revealed that 3,500 houses have been allocated to the constituency, with around 700 houses planned in the Mandal.

He stressed the need for trained masons, encouraging more women to take up this skill and join the initiative. Those interested in the training were advised to approach the NAC center for enrollment.

In a significant boost to women’s economic empowerment, the district collector announced financial support of Rs 1 lakh to D Rani, a SHG member from Damagnapur village, enabling her to set up a brick-making unit.