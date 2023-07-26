MLA Rega distributes umbrellas to street venders

Khammam: Pinapaka MLA and Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao distributed umbrellas to street venders at Manuguru town in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

The street venders conveyed special thanks to the MLA who expressed his generosity towards them.

MLA Rega visited the Manuguru town and observed various ongoing development works in the town. He said, the Pinapaka constituency has developed well under the BRS regime. During last four years development works worth crores of rupees have taken place in the town.