MLC Kavitha's arrest is illegal: MP Ravichandra

Khammam:MP Rajya Sabha Vaddiraju Ravichandra strongly denied that the arrest of BRS senior leader and MLC Kavitha is illegal.

He said the case was pending in the Supreme Court while the notification of Loksabha election is coming.

He said that the sudden arrest of the central government agency ED before the Lok Sabha elections, which has caused confusion in the name of a political serial, is the misuse of central government agencies for political parties.

This is taking the law into their own hands he alleged.

MP said that it was part of a political conspiracy hatched by the BJP national leaders to disintegrate the state, which had progressed on the path of progress under Telangana's first Chief Minister KCR, and bring it under their control.

The steel-hearted KCR has seen many such ups and downs in the moment of Telangana he said.

He made it clear that he ( KCR) was not threatened with such actions and that the entire Telangana community would stand by MLC Kavita.