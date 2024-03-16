Live
- Tirupati TDP candidate offers prayers at Gangamma temple
- Alla Nani says YS Jagan is committed to welfare schemes
- Support BJP, Modi in ensuing ‘Dharma Yuddha’: Kishan
- Octopus mock drill held in Tirumala
- Govt fulfils promise to 2 families of Gulf workers
- Govt tapping all sources to shore up revenue
- Eco-tourism set to get a shot in the arm soon
- President attends ‘Global Spirituality Mahotsav’
- Hindus and Muslims are my 2 eyes, says Revanth
- Tirupati: APPSC Group-I prelims to be held at 16 centres tomorrow
Just In
MLC Kavitha's arrest is illegal: MP Ravichandra
Khammam:MP Rajya Sabha Vaddiraju Ravichandra strongly denied that the arrest of BRS senior leader and MLC Kavitha is illegal.He said the case was...
Khammam:MP Rajya Sabha Vaddiraju Ravichandra strongly denied that the arrest of BRS senior leader and MLC Kavitha is illegal.
He said the case was pending in the Supreme Court while the notification of Loksabha election is coming.
He said that the sudden arrest of the central government agency ED before the Lok Sabha elections, which has caused confusion in the name of a political serial, is the misuse of central government agencies for political parties.
This is taking the law into their own hands he alleged.
MP said that it was part of a political conspiracy hatched by the BJP national leaders to disintegrate the state, which had progressed on the path of progress under Telangana's first Chief Minister KCR, and bring it under their control.
The steel-hearted KCR has seen many such ups and downs in the moment of Telangana he said.
He made it clear that he ( KCR) was not threatened with such actions and that the entire Telangana community would stand by MLC Kavita.