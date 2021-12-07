MLC poll: Left parties weighing their options

Khammam: The left parties of CPI and CPM are still undecided on who to support in the MLC elections. The parties account for 60 votes in erstwhile Khammam district. Though there are only four days for the elections, they have not taken any decision yet, keeping the candidates in the fray on tenterhooks.

Meanwhile, the two leaders of main parties TRS and Congress, Thata Madhusudhan Rao and Royala Nageswara Rao respectively, who are in race were earlier associated with the left parties. They worked in CPM party and have good relations with the leaders of both CPM and CPI.

They are now vying with each other to secure the support of Left parties. They are meeting with the leaders and cadres of both parties as the Left support is crucial for winning the election.

The TRS which has 497 votes hopes cross voting will help it come through in the election, informed a senior party leader.

Congress has 116 votes. It needs the support of left votes in the election. It is also stepping up efforts to secure cross voting from the TRS party. In all, there are 769 total votes and party-wise strength is as follows: TRS-497, BJP-1, Congress-116, CPI-34, CPM-26, TDP-19, New Democracy-15 and Independents-60. There are 314 women voters in the district.

CPI (ML) New Democracy has 15 votes. The party is not interested in participating in the voting, said a leader. The TDP also has no clarity on which candidate it would support.