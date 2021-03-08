MLC polls: Puvvada Ajay Kumar takes up door-to-door campaign

Khammam: In view of huge competition for Graduate MLC elections, Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar has conducted a door-to-door campaign in Khammam town on Sunday.

While interacting with voters in various divisions of Khammam Municipal Corporation, the Minister stated that the TRS government fulfilled the hopes and dreams of people and unemployed youth.

He spoke about ongoing development works and said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was very keen on Khammam district development and was releasing more funds. "With the support of Chief Minister, the Khammam town is now looking like a metropolitan city," he said, appealing to people to give their first preferential vote to pink party candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

MLC Balasani Laxminarayana, deputy mayor Battula Murali and others accompanied the Minister.