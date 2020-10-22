MP Nama inspects damaged roads in Khammam

Khammam: MP Nama Nageswara Rao asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to release funds immediately for repairing the roads damaged due to recent rains. On Thursday, he inspected Khammam-Aswaraopet national highway and appealed the NHAI Chairman to grant Rs 300 crore towards the repairs of highways damaged due to recent rains in Telangana.

The MP stated that Rs 220 crore would be required to carry out repairs on national highways all over the State while Rs 80 crore would be required to repair national highways in Khammam Parliament constituency.

He inspected the road at Penuballi and other villages on the highway and directed the NHAI officials to immediately take up road repair works. Delaying the repair works would cause inconvenience to the public, as large size potholes on the road would pose danger to the lives of those travelling on the road, he stated.

The officials told the MP that estimations have been prepared and sent to the Centre for funds and as soon as the funds were released, the works would be started. NHAI officials Janaki Ram, Divya and others accompanied the MP.