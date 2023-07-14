  • Menu
Munagala: BRS MLA Mallaiah Yadav creates stir at power substation

MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav showing his resignation letter at Munagala substation on Thursday

Tension prevailed at Munagalasubstation in Kodad constituency in the district.

Munagala (Yadadri-Bhongir) : Tension prevailed at Munagalasubstation in Kodad constituency in the district.

MLA Mallaiah Yadav had accepted the challenge of Congress official spokesperson Ayodhya Reddy during a TV debate on the free power supply to agriculture sector. As part of his challenge, armed with his resignation letter,he descended at Munagalasubstation.

He threw a counter challenge at MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to come to the substation along with his resignation letter to discuss the facts. Later, protesting against TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s comments on free power, BRS leaders and cadre burnt an effigy of Revanth Reddy and raised slogans against the Congress and its leaders. Police force was deployed in large numbers deployed near the substation to avert any untoward incident amidst a tense atmosphere.

