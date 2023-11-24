Nalgonda: Bhupal Reddy vows justice for Wakf, Pilli Gutta lands

Nalgonda : In a press conference at his Nalgonda camp office on Thursday, BRS party’s MLA candidate Kancharla Bhupal Reddy made bold accusations against the Congress leader, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s aides, claiming their involvement in a land scam related to Wakf and assigned lands in Pilli Gutta.

Bhupal Reddy asserted that evidence exposing the alleged fraudulent activities of Burri Srinivas Reddy and Gummala Mohan Reddy would be revealed, and he vowed to pursue legal action leading to their imprisonment post the upcoming election.

Accompanied by Australian NRIs, Bhupal Reddy addressed reporters and accused Srinivas Reddy and Mohan Reddy of unlawfully acquiring land, manipulating survey numbers, and engaging in deceptive registrations. He emphasised his commitment to seeking justice through the legal system against those who have violated the law.

Responding to the prevalent narrative of political violence, Bhupal Reddy sought to distance himself from any association with goons, contrasting it with allegations against the opposition. He confidently declared his victory as predestined.

In a bid to underscore the popularity of his political camp, Bhupal Reddy referenced the attendance disparity between a recent meeting led by KCR on November 20, which reportedly drew one lakh attendees, and a Congress meeting on November 22, which he claimed attracted a significantly smaller audience of less than ten thousand.

With the support of the people remaining a focal point, Bhupal Reddy declared that the true extent of backing for his candidacy would be revealed on November 30, the election day.