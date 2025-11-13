Nalgonda hosts Sardar @150 Unity March

Nalgonda: Rajya Sabha MP Kesari Dev Sinha Jwala said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s role in promoting national unity and patriotism, especially in uniting the nation, can never be forgotten.

Marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the “Sardar @150 Unity March” was organised at NG College Grounds in Nalgonda on Wednesday. The event was held under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with My Bharat and the NSS.

MP Kesari Dev Sinha inaugurated the march by garlanding Patel’s portrait and paying rich tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the youth to draw inspiration from Sardar Patel’s life and contribute to nation-building by turning their ideas into action for the country’s progress. Large numbers of officials, students, and representatives of voluntary organisations attended the event and took the unity pledge.

The Unity March began from Nagarjuna Degree College and proceeded through Clock Tower Center to Prateek Memorial Government Junior College.

BJP leaders and officials participated in the event.