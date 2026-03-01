New Vision students pay tributes to CV Raman

Khammam: National Science Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at New Vision Concept School in the city, commemorating the discovery of the Raman Effect by CV Raman. Principal MD Abad Ali paid floral tributes to CV Raman and APJ Abdul Kalam. Students presented working models and exhibits related to Physics, Chemistry and Biology, which impressed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, the Principal stressed that scientific knowledge is essential for national development and called upon students to cultivate scientific temper along with human values.