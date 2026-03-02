Vandalism stains stillness of Mahendragiri

Berhampur: Thetranquil sanctum of Mahendragiri, venerated in mythology and cherished as the spiritual crown of southern Odisha, was shaken by an alarming episode of vandalism and arson, stirring deep anguish among devotees, environmentalists, and local residents alike.

According to reports, more than 40 persons from Baraghara village allegedly ascended the sacred hilltop on Saturday afternoon, armed with weapons, and unleashed a trail of destruction in the ashram and eco-tourism zone near the revered Kunti temple. The group is said to have broken open doors, ransacked property, and set parts of the premises ablaze, disrupting the serenity of the mythological abode.

In a further blow to the fragile hill ecosystem and visitor facilities, the miscreants allegedly damaged two water motors supplying the eco-resort and severed pipelines, crippling the drinking water system and causing acute inconvenience to tourists and pilgrims. Toilets constructed for devotees ahead of the recent Maha Shivaratri observances were also reportedly vandalised.

Police personnel from Garabandha police station reached the site upon receiving information. However, locals have expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that the group was merely persuaded to disperse without stringent action. The incident has raised pressing questions about the protection of the sacred and ecologically sensitive hill, often described as the “Himalaya of Odisha.”

Voicing strong concern, residents have demanded firm legal measures against those who allegedly desecrated the sanctity of the revered site while carrying weapons and engaging in acts of arson and destruction.

It is learnt that separate written complaints have been lodged at Garabandha police station by the Forest department and the Mahendragiri Biosphere Protection Committee, seeking immediate investigation and strict action.

As public anxiety mounts, voices are growing louder for enhanced security and vigilant protection to preserve the spiritual aura and ecological purity of Mahendragiri from further disturbance.