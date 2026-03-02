CM launches HPV vaccination drive for girls

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said over 3.36 lakh girls of the age group of 14 years to 15 years in the State will benefit under the vaccination campaign to prevent human papillomavirus virus infection (HPV). Majhi said this while inaugurating the State-wide vaccination programme after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched it at Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Stating that this vaccination campaign is not an ordinary programme, but its aim is to make women healthy and empowered, Majhi said about 3.36 lakh girls between the ages of 14 and 15 years in Odisha will be vaccinated in a period of three months.

This vaccine has been initially provided in community health centres, sub-divisional hospitals and district headquarters hospitals. In the second month, it will be extended to primary health centres. This vaccine is completely free of cost, the Chief Minister said.

Majhi also said that the ‘Chief Minister’s Cancer Treatment Programme’ has been announced in the 2026-27 budget to combat cancer. Under this, along with widespread community awareness, steps will be taken to provide early treatment through screening and mobile camps in villages. He said 121 cancer treatment packages are also being made specifically for Odisha under Ayushman Bharat and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also dedicated 28 new 108 ambulances to strengthen the emergency healthcare services in the State. Earlier, 400 ambulances were dedicated in two phases. Now, 428 new ambulances have been added to the emergency healthcare system of the State. The State government has spent Rs 111 crore from its own funds for the purpose, Majhi said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said while the market price of this vaccine to prevent cervical cancer is Rs 4,000, “the Prime Minister has made arrangements to provide this vaccine free of cost to our girls.”