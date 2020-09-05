Nizamabad ACP Balu Jadav succumbs to injuries

Khammam: ACP Balu Jadav, native of Khammam and working in Nizamabad, who met with an accident recently, died while undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday.

Jadav suffered serious injuries when the car he was travelling in hit a roadside tree at Jeellacheruvu village in Kusumanchi mandal on August 28.

The accident occurred when he was coming to Khammam from his native village Lokya thanda in the mandal.

His dead body was brought to his residence at Rotary Nagar in Khammam where Additional SP Saibaba, ACPs Ramoji Ramesh, senior police officials Venkat Reddy and Jahangir, CIs T Gopi and Venkanna Babu and others paid homage to the deceased cop.

Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah called on the family members of Jadav and expressed his condolences. The last rites of the deceased ACP were conducted at Lokya Thanda. He is survived by wife and three children.