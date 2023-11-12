Penpahad: Jagdish Reddy advocates continued development

Penpahad (Suryapet) : In a fervent address during his election campaign in Anantaram, Annaram, Annaram Bridge, Narayanagudem, and Nagula Pahad villages of Penphad mandal, Minister for Energy and BRS MLA candidate for Suryapet, Guntakandla Jagdish Reddy, highlighted the significant progress achieved by Telangana in the last decade under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR.

During his campaign, Reddy assured the residents of his constituency that he would take responsibility for ensuring housing for all eligible individuals. He proudly mentioned the successful implementation of key schemes by the government.

Reddy asserted that villages under his leadership were progressing at a pace parallel to cities. He took pride in BRS’s history of providing irrigation facilities for 18 consecutive crops to the Ayacut of both Musi and Sagar projects. In a critical remark, he blamed the inefficiency of Nalgonda Congress leaders for the seven-year drought of the left canal.