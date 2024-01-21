Pochampally: A cultural gift from handloom artistes

Pochampally : Handloom artists have weaved a silk sari and panche on a loom under the auspices of the Pochampally Maddelamma Devi Temple Committee at the Hanuman Mandir located in Sanatnagar, Hyderabad on Saturday, which will be offered to Lord Rama and Sita Devi for the celebrations of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event.

The Secunderabad Sri Ganapati Temple trustee SS Jayaraj, Bommera Satish and Ganji Kethar have set up the loom at the Hanuman temple to weave the garments. Addressing the media, Maddelamma Temple Committee President Rudra Chennakesavulu said that in three days, a silk sari and silk panche will be made for Swami and Amma.