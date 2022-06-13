Ponguleti slams KTR's outburst against BJP

Khammam: BJP National Co-incharge for Tamil Nadu State and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Sunday slammed the comments made by TRS Working President K T Rama Rao against the BJP party.

Speaking to media people at the district party office, he dared Minister KTR to tell truth as to how he developed Khammam town. Pointing out KTR's criticism of BJP which alleged BJP was indulging in cheap, communal politics, the BJP leader asked why KTR chose to maintain discreet silence on the provocative statements made by MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi against the Hindus. He also lambasted KTR for speaking on the BJP activist's suicide case, even as it was being heard by a court. He asked why the police did not file any case so far on the dying declaration from the deceased.

Ponguleti said the TRS failed to implement the poll promises in the state. It also failed to allot and construct 2BHK units for the poor. He alleged that the police were busy targeting the BJP leaders, and thus ignoring law and orders issues. He said the incident of Raghunadhapalem was the best example of the police failure in the district. District party president Galla Satyanarayana, Dongala Satyanaryana,Shyam Rathode, R Pradeep, M Saraswathi, Deekonda Shyam, D Aruna, Yuva Morcha Incharge Mohan Naik and other leaders were present.