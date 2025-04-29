Prepare for monsoon now, urges Tummala

Khammam: “As part of the underground drainage works undertaken in Khammam city, the sewage pipeline work should be completed by the upcoming rainy season,” said State Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, Handloom and Textile Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.On Monday, the minister, along with Khammam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishek Agastya, visited the local bypass road and supervised the underground drainage construction work underway there.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that the underground sewage drainage system work undertaken under the Amrut 2.0 scheme at a cost of about Rs 189.5 crore is under construction. As part of this scheme, a 9.6 km sewage pipeline will be constructed from Khanapuram Ura Cheruvu to Thamsalapuram Cheruvu and the internal pipelines will be connected and the sewage will be transported to the sewage treatment plant.

A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 44 million liters in Thamsalapuram and a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 9.5 million liters in Puttakota will be constructed and treated. The Minister ordered that the rainwater drainage works be completed before the onset of the rainy season.

The Minister inquired about the progress of the UGD works. He said that additional staff and JCB vehicles should be used daily to complete the work quickly. Later, he instructed the officials to visit the UGD on Wyra Road and give him a full report on how many days the work would be completed.

Public Health SE Ranjith, officials, public representatives, and others participated in the programme.