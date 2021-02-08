Probe will be ordered against CM KCR: Congress

Khammam: AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore stated that a probe would be ordered against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and other corrupt TRS leaders after their party comes to power. He also clarified that there is no place in the party for leaders, who joined other parties after winning on the party ticket, and the deserters will be punished.

The one-day meeting of 33 district party presidents has passed a resolution that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should take the responsibilities as AICC president. Manickam addressed Khammam municipal corporation booth-level meetings and party presidents of 23 districts, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Manickam Tagore alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family members are looting the State. TRS leaders are making friendship with the BJP leaders in Delhi and falling out with them in the State, he alleged. Stating that Chief Minister KCR fears BJP leaders as they would order an inquiry against his corruption in the last six years, he found fault with the BJP leaders for not questioning KCR about his corruption. He questioned the Union government as to why it is not taking any action against Chief Minister KCR, though many probe organisations are working under their control.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy predicted that Congress will come to power in 2023. He appreciated Minister Eatala Rajender for making a statement in favour of farmers in the issue of lifting paddy purchasing centres. He warned police officials, who are working for the ruling TRS and filing cases against Opposition leaders, that they would not leave them after coming to power. The Khammam people are observing Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's arrogant behaviour and will teach him a fitting lesson at the right time, he warned. Uttam alleged that Minister Ajay Kumar obstructed Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy from getting Khammam MP seat from the TRS. He criticised that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has failed to question the Centre, which did injustice to the State in the budget allocations. He alleged the Kalvakuntla family has looted thousands of crores of rupees in the name of construction of projects. He demanded the State government to give 43% fitment to employees.

Party working president and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the ruling party leaders and Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar are resorting to illegal earnings in the district. The district people were vexed with ruling party leaders' commissions in civil contracts and they will teach a fitting lesson to them in the coming municipal elections, he warned.

Former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary stated that their party workers will not spare leaders, who were sold out to other parties and there is no place for them in the Congress if they want to return.