Puvvada all praise for MLA Rega

Khammam: In order for the BRS to claim a hat-trick of victories in the next Assembly elections, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has urged the BRS workers to put in sincere efforts to win 10 Assembly seats in the Kothagudem and Khammam districts.

On Saturday, the minister and the local MLA Rega Kantha Rao launched a number of development projects totaling Rs 35.4 crore at various locations in the Pinapaka constituency. He opened the Rathangutta Urban Park in Manugur and the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), both of which cost Rs 2.7 crore to build. At Manugur, he lay the cornerstone for a new TSRTC bus stop, CC roads, drains, and other construction projects.

Speaking at a meeting, Ajay Kumar praised Kantha Rao for being a diligent MLA who put a strong emphasis on the growth of the constituency. The Chief Minister KCR approved Rs 25 crore in SDF money as a result of the MLA’s efforts, he claimed.

In Kothagudem district, the government granted pattas to tribals for 1.51 lakh acres of podu land. It was an achievement that no government had ever completed before, and it demonstrates the government’s compassion for indigenous people, he added.

Ajay Kumar pointed out that the Chief Minister has committed Rs 13,000 crore to the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project, which will irrigate thousands of acres and give drinking water. Minister Ajay participated various development works in Khammam town and addressed in party meetings.