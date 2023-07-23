  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Puvvada inspects Prakash Nagar Check Dam in Khammam

Puvvada inspects Prakash Nagar Check Dam in Khammam
x
Highlights

Mayor Punukollu Neeraja was advised to take pre-emptive measures, make appropriate arrangements and alert the authorities

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvwada Ajay Kumar on Sunday inspected Prakash Nagar Check Dam in Khammam city.

He examined the Munneru Udruti. Mayor Punukollu Neeraja was advised to take pre-emptive measures, make appropriate arrangements and alert the authorities so that there is no threat to the people of the low-lying areas due to the heavy flood water coming from above.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad