Puvvada inspects Prakash Nagar Check Dam in Khammam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvwada Ajay Kumar on Sunday inspected Prakash Nagar Check Dam in Khammam city.



He examined the Munneru Udruti. Mayor Punukollu Neeraja was advised to take pre-emptive measures, make appropriate arrangements and alert the authorities so that there is no threat to the people of the low-lying areas due to the heavy flood water coming from above.