Puvvada swings into action to quick fix sewage problem

Khammam: For the sake of public health in Khammam, the sewage canal between the two Lakaram tank bunds was cleaned and the sewage was removed through the underground pipe line and the beautification works were undertaken for the enjoyment and health of the people of the city.

Minister Puvwada has taken action to permanently check the sewage problem faced by the people of the city for a long time. With the special initiative of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who was determined to remove the hardships of the people who were faced with severe problems caused by rain water and sewage, he brought this problem to the notice of Municipal Administration Minister KTR and responded positively and Minister KTR sanctioned the necessary funds of Rs.10 crores.

With these funds, the gap between Khammam Lakaram Tank Bund and Mini Lakaram will be permanently checked. The work is going on fast.

From Nagarjuna Function Hall at Khammam Vira Road to Cheruvu Bazar Majeed, a program was undertaken to separate sewage and rainwater through an underground pipeline for about 1.8 kilometers at a cost of Rs.10 crore.

There have been many incidents of people falling sick due to the accumulation of rainwater and sewage for many years, which has become extremely foul smelling. Minister Puvwada will check these problems through under drainage pipeline as a permanent solution.

Sewage separated through an underground pipeline goes to the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Prakash Nagar for treatment. The rainwater that went through another pipeline directly meets in Munneru. With this process, the rainwater and sewage will be cleaned without causing any problems to the people without any pollution.

In the upper part, many development programs will be undertaken to bring joy to the people. Parks, open gyms, plantations and various sports, which have already been created on Gollapadu channel in Khammam three town, will be organized here as well.

State Transport Minister Puvwada Ajay Kumar inspected the ongoing drainage construction works between Khammam and Lakaram tank bund on Sunday. The officials were ordered to complete the work quickly.

Minister Puvwada stated that the health and happiness of the people of Khammam city is our responsibility and we will transform this dirty cesspool, which has been prone to many diseases for a long time, to be improved and beautified within three months.

Sports facilities, mini park, open gym, walking track, special arrangements will be made for small children.

They were accompanied by Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, Public Health EE Ranjith, Corporator Karnati Krishna, Leaders Alla Anjireddy, Chirumamilla Nageswara Rao, Jaswant and others.