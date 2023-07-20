Live
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stable check the rates on July 20
- Sabita demands action against spurious seed sellers
- Technical glitches to the fore in allotment of seats for Biotechnology course
- Weather update: Heavy rains to continue for more four days in Andhra Pradesh
- Govt announces Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award for Nateshwara Sharma
- Netflix ends password sharing in India
- Hubli Dharwad police removed 530 rowdy sheeters from list
- TS all set to launch deworming campaign today
- 2- BHK houses to be distributed in from next month
- Krishna district under-19 girls cricket team selected
Puvvada takes stock of flood situation
- Asks officials to work in coordination to deal with floods and to avoid loss of lives
- Rivers, streams and tanks have come to life with the incessant rainfall that the district has been witnessing for the past few days
Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Aay Kumar on Wednesday held a teleconference with Collectors and other officials of Khammam and Kothaguem districts on flood situation.
He told them to be alert and warned that there was a possibility of very heavy rains in the next few days. He asked the officials to work in coordination to face floods and avoid loss of lives.
On other hand, the coal production was disturbed due to heavy rains in the last few days in the mines of Kothagudem, Yellandhu, Manuguru, and Sathupalli.
Rivers, streams and tanks have come to life with the incessant rainfall that the district has been witnessing for the past few days; however normal life and coal production was affected.
Three mandals, Dummugudem, Aswapuram and Manugur received very heavy rainfall of 16.5 cm, 12.2 cm and 14.3 cm respectively, two mandals, Pinapaka and Cherla received heavy rainfall of 8.9cm and 9.1cm, nine mandals receive rather heavy rainfall while nine mandals witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours. The rainfall status of eight mandals was still deficient. With continuous rainfall in the upper catchment area and release of flood water from projects the water level in river Godavari reached 33.4 feet at 7pm on Wednesday.