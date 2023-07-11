Puvvada urges youth to get driving licences

Khammam: Minister Puvwada Ajay Kumar has suggested that every young person who eligible for driving licences must get one.

Distributing LLRs to the youth on Monday, he informed that a rigorous exercise has been taken up Puvvada Foundation to secure licences for all the eligible persons in his constituency. They cleared the required test online and submitted their certificates the before.

The minister was happy to note that many eligible youth were coming forward to obtain driving licences and their numbers multiplied four times in recent months. Anybody who is 18 years or above is eligible for the learner’s licence, he added.