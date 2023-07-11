  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Puvvada urges youth to get driving licences

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar handing over LLRs to the youth, at his camp office in Khammam on Monday
x

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar handing over LLRs to the youth, at his camp office in Khammam on Monday

Highlights

  • A facilitation process on till Sept23 under Puvvada Foundation
  • A total of 259 persons licensed till date, says transport minister

Khammam: Minister Puvwada Ajay Kumar has suggested that every young person who eligible for driving licences must get one.

Distributing LLRs to the youth on Monday, he informed that a rigorous exercise has been taken up Puvvada Foundation to secure licences for all the eligible persons in his constituency. They cleared the required test online and submitted their certificates the before.

The minister was happy to note that many eligible youth were coming forward to obtain driving licences and their numbers multiplied four times in recent months. Anybody who is 18 years or above is eligible for the learner’s licence, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X