‘Rahul’s Khammam meet will herald Congress’ return to power in TS’

Ketepally ( Nalgonda): Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that he would go the extra mile to bring down the KCR government, which is running a fraudulent regime with lies.

Ponuguleti visited senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka, who is undergoing treatment for sunstroke at the padayatra camp at Ketepalli in Suryapet district on Thursday. As both of them belong to the same district, they also discussed various issues.

Later speaking to media persons, Ponguleti said, the KCR government deceived the people of Telangana in every way. He said that the KCR government has not kept its promises to any group, individual or organisation in the State. It is unfortunate that the assurances given to the families of the martyrs were also ignored. He said that he has no political thought either for seats or for power, his only aim is to oust the fraudulent KCR government.

The former MP hoped that that the padayatra organised by Bhatti Vikramarka in hot summer would be successful and end the fraudulent KCR regime.

Former Minister R. Damodar Reddy said that everyone is working unitedly with one goal to bring Congress back to power. Both the BRS government in the State and BJP at the Center failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people. Bhatti’s padayatra will resume in Suryapet constituency tomorrow, he added. Bhatti congratulated Ponguleti who came to work with the party’s idea to achieve the movement’s goals to push the BRS government in the Bay of Bengal, which ignored the movement’s goals.

Stating, Congress inviting Pongulati with open heart into the party fold and expects him to play a key role in achieving the ambitions of Sonia Gandhi.

He said that he could not go to Ponguleti and Jupalli’s house with Revanth and Venkat Reddy on Wednesday because of the padayatra.

According to Rahul Gandhi’s suggestion, Ponguleti will join the Congress party at a huge public meeting in Khammam. He said that a signal will be sent that Congress with a huge majority is going to come to power in Telangana from Khammam Rahul’s meeting.

He said that KCR’s family has become an obstacle to the progress of Telangana society and shattered the aspirations of Telangana people. He said that Khammam Sabha will stand as a compass towards achieving the aspirations of Telangana people.

Former MLA Vedasu Venkaiah Bellaiah Naik, Pidamarthy Ravi, Tulluru Brahmaiah and others took part in the press meet.