Rampant graft alleged at Tahsildar office

Gadwal|: Serious allegations have surfaced against officials of the Gattu Tahsildar office regarding illegal land transfers and fraudulent certification, particularly targeting the land of marginalized communities. Macharla Prakash, a member of the SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee and the district president of the All India Ambedkar Youth Association, has strongly condemned the actions of the Gattu revenue officials and demanded strict action against them.

According to Prakash, officials at the Gattu Tahsildar office allegedly issued a false family member certificate to facilitate the illegal transfer of 5 acres of agricultural land belonging to Muthayya, son of Injanna, from Induvasi village. The land, situated in Survey No. 358/B/1, was reportedly fraudulently assigned to land grabbers.

Furthermore, another serious allegation involves a Panchayat Secretary issuing a fake death certificate for Muthayya while he is still alive. This manipulation of official records appears to have been done to facilitate land transactions. Prakash insists that the Panchayat Secretary must be held accountable and punitive action should be taken immediately.

Macharla Prakash has expressed deep concern over the rampant corruption and illegal land dealings in the Gattu Tahsildar office.