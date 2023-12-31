Rangareddy: DK Aruna launches ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra’

Rangareddy : The Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra was successfully conducted in Nandigama on Saturday. The event saw a massive turnout of officials and community leaders, with the BJP National Vice President, DK Aruna, gracing the occasion.

In this regard, DK Aruna emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the central government’s schemes, especially in rural areas. She highlighted the vast array of welfare programmes available for the country’s disadvantaged. She appealed to all eligible beneficiaries to avail themselves of these government provisions, urging authorities to ensure comprehensive dissemination and facilitation of these schemes.

Echoing her sentiments, Nelli Srivardhan Reddy urged the public to capitalise on the plethora of schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat Card, which provides free treatments up to Rs 5 lakh per individual. He further spotlighted the Ujwala scheme, which has facilitated the distribution of free gas cylinders.

The event was graced by several dignitaries and officials, including Narsimha Goud, Deputy Sarpanch Dr Jayalakshmi, Deputy DMHO, and Agriculture AD Rajaratnam.