Revenue Minister Ponguleti inaugurates new GP building

Khammam: Minister of State Revenue, Information, Public Relations and Housing Department Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy visited Thirumalayapalem Mandal of Paleru Constituency on Tuesday during which he inaugurated the newly constructed Gram Panchayat building in Jallepalli village.

The building was built at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakhs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that it was a pleasure to spend Rs 20 lakh and start the Panchayat’s own building in the village. He said that steps will be taken to solve the local problems.

Adding a note on the government welfare schemes, he assured the attendees that it would be implemented for all eligible candidates through the Family Digital Card. Ponguleti said that the Indiramma houses will be sanctioned by the end of October. He said that a survey will be conducted to provide family card under the pilot project. “All welfare schemes like ration card, Arogya Shri, pension, loan waiver etc. will be received through the family card,” said the Minsiter.

Moreover, he assured that the necessary CC roads in the village will be completed within a year.

Reassuring farmers on loan waiver scheme, he said that a few farmers who have loans up to Rs 2 lakhs need not worry and that the loan would soon be waived.

Meanwhile, Additional Collector of Local Organizations P Sreeja said, “Steps are being taken towards setting up a Panchayat building in every village of the district. New buildings will be sanctioned where necessary and the buildings in progress will be completed with the cooperation of the Minister.”

She said that the road and drainage problems in the village panchayats will be solved in a regular manner. Sreeja stated that having its own building would be very useful for the panchayat and it would be a good platform for holding small meetings in the village.

She said that a room in the Gram Panchayat building should be set up as a reading room for the local youth, and the district administration would provide necessary books and other support for this.

Later, a total of Rs 35 lakh 4 thousand 60 rupees was given to 35 beneficiaries at the rate of 1 lakh 116 rupees per couple under the Kalyanalakshmi scheme at Tirumalayapalem MPDO office.

Similarly, the Minister handed over cheques of 17 lakh 28 thousand rupees under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to 48 people belonging to Tirumalayapalem mandal. Khammam RDO Ganesh, Tirumalayapalem Mandal Tahsildar Ramakrishna, MPDO Silar Sahebu, officials, public representatives and others participated in this programme.