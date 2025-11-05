Rs 603-cr underground drainage project sanctioned for MBNR

The long-pending drainage problems of Mahabubnagar city are set to end soon, with the government approving a massive Rs 603-crore underground drainage project. Announcing the project at his camp office on Tuesday, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy said it would serve as a permanent solution to the city’s sewage issues and mark a new milestone in Mahabubnagar’s development.

He informed that the project would be funded through the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), with Rs 430.32 crore from the National Housing Bank and Rs 172.68 crore from the State government.

The MLA said the tender process will begin soon, and the works will be executed at the earliest.

He recalled that he had promised to bring both an IIIT/NIT and a comprehensive underground drainage system to Mahabubnagar during his election campaign. “The IIIT has already started functioning with 240 students, and now the underground drainage project is moving toward implementation. It is a proud moment for all of us,” he said.

The MLA noted that since his election, nearly Rs 1,000 crore worth of development works have been sanctioned for Mahabubnagar, including several that are already completed and others in tender or grounding stages.

Recounting his background, Srinivas Reddy said he had left a central government job at the age of 29 to join the Telangana movement and dedicate himself to public service. “My only mission is people’s welfare. The development of Mahabubnagar and the well-being of its residents are my top priorities,” he asserted.

The MLA said he is working tirelessly to attract record-level funding for the city by maintaining coordination with both state and central governments, keeping political differences aside.

“If anyone can show that such large-scale projects were ever brought to Mahabubnagar before, I am ready for an open discussion,” he remarked.

Later, he thanked the people of Mahabubnagar for their continued support and trust, assuring that every effort will be made to ensure inclusive development.