Sanitation measures undertaken earnestly
Highlights
District Collector Muzammil Khan said that cleanliness measures are being taken up vigorously in the flooded areas and the situation is returning to normal with the government's measures.
Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan said that cleanliness measures are being taken up vigorously in the flooded areas and the situation is returning to normal with the government’s measures.
He said that a sanitation drive is underway across the district, even in rural areas.
The Collector noted that many areas in Pedthanda, Polepalli, Thanagampadu, Kasnathanda and Tirdhala villages of Khammam rural mandal have been severely damaged due to heavy rains and floods.
65 panchayat secretaries directed to be available to people in their areas and respond to public pleas. In addition, 195 sanitation workers and 327 private and other workers were engaged for services.
