  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Sanitation measures undertaken earnestly

Sanitation measures undertaken earnestly
x
Highlights

District Collector Muzammil Khan said that cleanliness measures are being taken up vigorously in the flooded areas and the situation is returning to normal with the government’s measures.

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan said that cleanliness measures are being taken up vigorously in the flooded areas and the situation is returning to normal with the government’s measures.

He said that a sanitation drive is underway across the district, even in rural areas.

The Collector noted that many areas in Pedthanda, Polepalli, Thanagampadu, Kasnathanda and Tirdhala villages of Khammam rural mandal have been severely damaged due to heavy rains and floods.

65 panchayat secretaries directed to be available to people in their areas and respond to public pleas. In addition, 195 sanitation workers and 327 private and other workers were engaged for services.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick