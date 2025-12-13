Satyanarayana Goud credits Cong victory to party’s welfare schemes

Khammam: District Congress Committee President Nuthi Satyanarayana Goud expressed happiness over the Congress Party’s performance in the first phase of the Panchayat elections, stating that majority Panchayats were won by Congress-backed candidates.

Speaking on Friday, he said that the party’s widespread success is a direct result of the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the Congress government.

He remarked that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and other cabinet members, welfare initiatives have gained remarkable momentum across the state.

He stated that people in villages have been increasingly supporting the Congress Party, attracted by these public welfare programmes. “The trust of the rural population in Congress-led development initiatives has clearly reflected in the election results,” he said.

Satyanarayana Goud congratulated all the newly elected Sarpanches, Deputy Sarpanches, and Ward Members who won with Congress support. He urged the winning Sarpanches to bring governance closer to the people and work in a manner that enhances the party’s reputation.

He expressed confidence that Congress candidates would also emerge victorious in the remaining two phases of the Panchayat elections.

Calling upon party workers, he said every Congress activist should work with dedication, like a soldier, to ensure the party’s continued success.