  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

SCCL to recruit special doctors

SCCL Director N Balaram conducting interviews for the posts of special doctors at Kothagudem corporate office on Friday
x


SCCL Director N Balaram conducting interviews for the posts of special doctors at Kothagudem corporate office on Friday




Highlights

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director N Balaram on Friday conducted walk-in interviews for the posts of special doctors in the SCCL hospitals.

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director N Balaram on Friday conducted walk-in interviews for the posts of special doctors in the SCCL hospitals.


Later, he told the media that the special doctors would be appointed for one year on contract basis. For a total of 43 posts, 17 candidates appeared for the interviews on the day, he informed. General Manager K Basavaiah, CMO BV Rao, DGM Dhanpal, Srinivas, Venu Gopal, Dr Suneela, Dr Nagaraju and senior POs were present.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X