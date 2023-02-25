SCCL to recruit special doctors

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director N Balaram on Friday conducted walk-in interviews for the posts of special doctors in the SCCL hospitals.





Later, he told the media that the special doctors would be appointed for one year on contract basis. For a total of 43 posts, 17 candidates appeared for the interviews on the day, he informed. General Manager K Basavaiah, CMO BV Rao, DGM Dhanpal, Srinivas, Venu Gopal, Dr Suneela, Dr Nagaraju and senior POs were present.



