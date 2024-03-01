Shantikumar reaffirms BJP’s commitment to development

Mahabubnagar: BJP state treasurer Bandari Shantikumar reaffirmed his belief in the BJP government’s dedication to advancing the nation’s development agenda. Addressing the media in Mahabubangar at an event on Thursday, the BJP leader praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to propel India towards rapid progress.

Highlighting significant achievements, Shantikumar lauded the Modi government’s initiatives such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. He emphasised that these actions resonated deeply with the people, earning the BJP government widespread acclaim.

Shantikumar further commended the remarkable achievements of the Modi government in areas like roads, railways, and aviation infrastructure. Concluding his remarks, Shantikumar expressed confidence in the BJP’s electoral prospects, citing the party’s strong position to secure victory once again due to its commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people.