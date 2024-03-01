Live
- NC, PDP & Congress firming up for pre-poll alliance in J&K
- YS Jagan releases Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds
- Which Tea Helps you Lose Weight: Green Tea or Butterfly Pea Tea?
- Centre fast-tracks bypass projects to decongest Indore, Guwahati
- After filing FIR, UP Board officials deny 'paper leak'
- Telangana starts implementing ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme
- Hyderabad: TSIBE officials to take appropriate steps to prevent any untoward incident
- GHMC gears up for OTS campaigns to collect taxes
- Hyderabad: Narendra Modi to inaugurate CARO in Begumpet Airport on March 5
- Govt okays Rs 1.26-trn worth 3 semicon plants
Just In
Shantikumar reaffirms BJP’s commitment to development
Mahabubnagar: BJP state treasurer Bandari Shantikumar reaffirmed his belief in the BJP government’s dedication to advancing the nation’s development...
Mahabubnagar: BJP state treasurer Bandari Shantikumar reaffirmed his belief in the BJP government’s dedication to advancing the nation’s development agenda. Addressing the media in Mahabubangar at an event on Thursday, the BJP leader praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to propel India towards rapid progress.
Highlighting significant achievements, Shantikumar lauded the Modi government’s initiatives such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. He emphasised that these actions resonated deeply with the people, earning the BJP government widespread acclaim.
Shantikumar further commended the remarkable achievements of the Modi government in areas like roads, railways, and aviation infrastructure. Concluding his remarks, Shantikumar expressed confidence in the BJP’s electoral prospects, citing the party’s strong position to secure victory once again due to its commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people.