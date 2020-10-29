Speed up development works of Central, State governments: MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: MP and Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao told the officials to speed up the implementation of State and Central governments programmes in the district. He chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting here on Thursday and reviewed implementation of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and others.

Nageswara Rao told the officials to work in effective coordination with the elected members for the better implementation of government programmes. The works sanctioned to the districts have to be completed by the end of the current financial year. Steps have to be taken to complete at least 70 per cent of the works by the end of the financial year, the MP said adding that the issue of linking NREGS with agriculture would be raised in the Parliament.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar advised officials to follow the decisions taken by the committee. He also wanted the officials and elected members to work in coordination with each other for better results.

District Collector RV Karnan informed that construction of Vaikuntadhamams, compost sheds, dumping yards and Rythu Vedikas was taken up as part of Palle Pragathi under the NREGS. Under NREGS silt removal was taken up in the irrigation canals in Madhira and Sathupally Assembly segments. One nursery each in 584 gram panchayats was set up in the district. Steps would be taken to speed up the works, he added.

MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, Additional Collector (Local bodies), ZP CEO Ch Priyanka, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and others were present.