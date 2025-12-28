Stone laid for Khammam rural integrated mandal office complex

Khammam: TelanganaRevenue, Information and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that Edulapuram Municipality would be developed as a model municipality in the State.

The Minister, along with District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Khammam Rural Integrated Mandal Office Complex in the Edulapuram Municipal area.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Reddy said the people’s government is implementing several welfare schemes for the poor while simultaneously taking up development works without compromise. Despite financial constraints faced by the State, the government has sanctioned ₹45 crore for the construction of the integrated mandal office complex in Khammam Rural mandal. He directed officials to complete the works within eight to nine months.

The Minister said that bringing all government offices under one roof would ensure better governance and greater convenience for the public. He noted that ₹221 crore had been sanctioned for the development of Edulapuram Municipality over the past two years. Infrastructure works including roads, drainage systems, drinking water supply and other civic amenities would be completed, he added, reiterating that Edulapuram would be transformed into a model municipality in Telangana.

Stating that public welfare remains the government’s top agenda, Srinivasa Reddy said promises made during elections were being fulfilled. He highlighted initiatives such as the supply of fine rice through ration shops, issuance of new ration cards, free bus travel for women and the Indiramma housing scheme.

The Minister said that 530 Indiramma houses have already been sanctioned within the Edulapuram municipal limits and announced that another phase of house allotments would begin from April. He assured that over the next three years, all eligible poor families would be sanctioned houses irrespective of political affiliations. Bills to beneficiaries are being released regularly based on the progress of house construction, he added.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty said it was a matter of pride to launch the ₹45-crore integrated mandal office complex. He stated that construction works were progressing at a brisk pace and the aim was to make the complex available to the public by August next year.

The Collector said offices of 13 government departments related to Khammam Rural mandal would function from the same premises. He instructed engineering officials to maintain high construction quality standards. The complex has been designed, as per the Minister’s directions, with modern facilities including waiting halls, lounges for the public and well-equipped chambers for officials, making it superior even to a district collectorate, he added.

Later, the Minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to 129 beneficiaries from Khammam Rural mandal.

State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, Maddulapalli Market Committee Chairman Harinath Babu, R&B SE Jacob, RDO Narasimha Rao, R&B EE Pawar, Edulapuram Municipal Commissioner Srinivasa Reddy, Khammam Rural Tahsildar Ram Prasad, officials, public representatives and others attended the programme.