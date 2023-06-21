Telangana: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao telling lies for votes and power says Bhatti Vikramarka

Ketepally (Nalgonda) : CM KCR repeatedly says that he will return to power again and again but people take his statement as a pinch of salt as they do not have faith in his leadership, says senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

Bhatti’s People’s March reached Ketepalli of Nakrekal constituency on its 96th day on Tuesday.

Countering KCR’s statement that Congress was creating obstruction in the construction of Palamuru Ranga Reddy project, Bhatti questioned how the lift irrigation project will be completed in four months. It is a drama to deceive the people, he said, adding that KCR had promises that he would complete the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift scheme in 30 months, but has not completed it even after seven years. “How a project which was not completed in seven years will be completed in four to five months? From where did KCR get the funds required to complete the project and how will you complete the project if the Election Commission releases a notification in two months,” asked the CLP leader.

Why are people being cheated once again for elections? How long will you cheat people in the name of votes? Bhatti fired at KCR saying that few people had filed cases in the court to block the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift project and are giving false information and wrong signals to the people, he added.