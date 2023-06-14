Telangana Government striving for women empowerment in State: Collector VP Gautham

Khammam: The government has taken steps towards empowerment of women and giving them more importance in decision making, said district Collector V.P Gautham while participating in a programme organised at Shri Bhakta Ramdasu Kalakshetra to celebrate Women’s Welfare Day as part of decennial celebrations of State formation on Tuesday.

He said the respect of Anganwadi workers has increased as they are called Anganwadi teachers. The salaries of Anganwadi teachers and nurses have increased by 300 per cent.

He said that there are 36 women corporators in the city corporation, which is more than 50 per cent. He added that women should be in decision-making positions and understand problems and sufferings quickly.

He said that women occupy the top 3 positions in the IAS, and instead of 33 percent, if social assistance is provided, 50 to 60 percent will be women.

He said that support pensions are being provided to 70,000 widows and single women. He said that 45,000 families have been benefited under Kalyan Lakshmi. He said that child marriages have been curbed with this scheme.

He said that 19,113 girls are studying in 45 Gurukula in the district. He said that the Arogya Lakshmi scheme implemented by the government is being implemented to prevent anemia by providing nutritious food to pregnant women.

He said that apart from providing nutritious food to pregnant women and infants with milk and egg, the government will provide support to the growth of the born children through the Balamrutam Plus programme.

The women leaders performed Bathukamma, Kolatam dances in the event.

SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Agriculture Market Committee Chairperson Dorepalli Shweta, Khammam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Deputy Mayor Fatima Johara, Raghunathapalem MPP Gowri, Corporators, DRDO Vidyachandana, District Welfare Officer G. Jyoti, officials and others participated in the programme.