Telangana High court notice to Minister Ajay

Hyderabad: The Telangana High court on Friday issued notices to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in connection with the suicide of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Sai Ganesh in Khammam last week.

Responding to the petition filed by advocate D Krishnaiah from Kozigi mandal in Mahabubnagar district, the High Court division bench comprising of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili issued notices to Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The High Court issued notices to a total of eight respondents, including Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Secretary, Union Home Ministry, Principal Secretary, Home Department, TS, Commissioner of Police, Khammam, SHO II Town, Director Central Bureau of Investigation, Prasanna Krishna, TRS leader from Khammam and Sariah CI, III Town PS Khammam.

The High Court passed the order directing the State Government to file a counter in this matter.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Krishna, counsel for the petitioner informed the Court that the deceased Sai Ganesh committed suicide notwithstanding the harassment of the Khammam police at the behest of the State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Moreover, the petitioner said that the deceased was falsely implicated in 10 criminal cases and before succumbing, Sai Ganesh even made a dying declaration video clip alleging that the Minister was responsible for his death, yet the Khammam police did not registered a case.

Curiously, the police registered a case against the deceased Sai Ganesh. The State police would succumb to the pressure tactics of the local Minister depriving the litigant of fair and free trial, hence, a CBI probe would bring out the truth into light, contended the counsel for the petitioner.

Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad informed the Court that police have registered the case and are investigating from all angles. The High Court directed the Telangana government to file a counterclaim before May 29. The Bench adjourned the matter to April 29.