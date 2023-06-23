Live
- TDP starts bus yatra in Anantapur to take manifesto into public
- Early Chalukyan Mahishamardhini Sculpture Found in Siddipet
- ISRO aims to launch QKD satellite, Ahmedabad to play key role
- Karnataka the Ideal Destination for Tesla's Expansion into India: Minister M B Patil
- WhatsApp rolling out new icons for communities & groups on Android beta
- Shah remembers Syama Prasad Mukherjee, attributes J&K peace & progress to Article 370 abrogation
- Search underway for missing boat in Indonesia
- Weather update: AP to receive moderate to heavy rains in the next two days
- Google India announces 2nd edition of 'Startup School' starting July 11
- Cambodia amends law to bar politicians who don't vote from contesting polls
Three of family ends life in Khammam
Highlights
The police said that the couple and their daughter took extreme step due to health issues of Mother Suhasini
Khammam: Three members of a family died by suicide in Khammam district on Friday.
According to Police,The bodies of a couple and their daughter were found hanging from a tree in Pata Karaigudem village in Penuballi mandal..
The deceased were identified as P. Krishnaiah (40), his wife Suhasini (35) and their daughter Amrutha (19).
Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the family resorted to the extreme step due to Suhasini’s ill health. Depressed over her health problems, the couple and their daughter hanged themselves to a tree in a mango grove.
Police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for autopsy. “We have registered a case and took up further investigation,” a police officer said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS