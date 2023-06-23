Three of family ends life in Khammam

Khammam: Three members of a family died by suicide in Khammam district on Friday.

According to Police,The bodies of a couple and their daughter were found hanging from a tree in Pata Karaigudem village in Penuballi mandal..

The deceased were identified as P. Krishnaiah (40), his wife Suhasini (35) and their daughter Amrutha (19).

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the family resorted to the extreme step due to Suhasini’s ill health. Depressed over her health problems, the couple and their daughter hanged themselves to a tree in a mango grove.

Police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for autopsy. “We have registered a case and took up further investigation,” a police officer said.