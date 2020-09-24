TRS will win MLC elections: SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar

Khammam: The TRS cadres were asked to make serious efforts towards voter enrolment for Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Graduates' MLC constituency elections. Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar had launched voter enrolment in Khammam Assembly constituency on Thursday.



Speaking to the press, SUDA chairman said the TRS is going to win the elections. He asked party workers and leaders to conduct door-to-door visits to enrol graduates in the voters list for the victory of the TRS in the MLC election.

The process of registering new voters was started in six municipal divisions on Thursday and it would be carried out daily in all the municipal divisions in Khammam city. Similarly, it would be conducted in other parts of the constituency, Vijay Kumar informed.

Along with DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mayor G Papalal, Deputy Mayor B Murali, TRS town president Kamartapu Murali and TRS district party in-charge RJC Krishna, Vijay Kumar visited many localities in Khammam.

Corporators Kothapalli Neeraja, P Nagaraju, Potla Sashikala Veerender, Prashanthi Jaswanth, SUDA Directors Kishore Babu, K Padma, K Ramesh Goud, Khader Baba, leaders V Ramarao, Shoba Rani, Sudarshan, Yakub Pasha, Vijay, Dileep and others were present.