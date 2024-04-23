Vision document ready for Khammam devpt: Vinod Rao

Khammam: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) entire machinery was in shock when its high command announced the name of Tandra Vinod Rao for Khammam Lok Sabha seat amidst high drama on March 25 this year. However, almost a month later Vinod Rao emerged as a dynamic leader with a strong commitment to public service. His blend of grassroots connect and emphasis on unity within the BJP reflects a promising candidacy for the region’s representation in Parliament. In an exclusive interview withThe Hans India, Rao shared insights into his journey, vision, and strategies for the upcoming elections.Excerpts:

Q: How has been the public response so far?

A:The public knows me as the son-of-the-soil and I am overwhelmed by the their response. Irrespective of caste and creed, they are blessing me. I covered most of the constituency by now and I have sufficient time to meet voters to explain my vision. People are with the BJP.

Q: How do you view your competition with senior politician Jalagam Vengal Rao?

A:We all joined the BJP to serve the public and we all strive to achieve the same aim. During my media interactions before the announcement, I had made it clear that I work like a soldier irrespective of the positive or negative decision of the party. We all joined hands to ensure the victory of the party in Khammam this time. We are going to people with a slogan that ‘Lotus to bloom in Khammam this time.’

Q: How do you plan to address specific issues such as organic farming, youth empowerment, and infrastructure development?

A:The BJP has made significant investments in infrastructure and welfare schemes in Khammam. However, there is a need to ensure that these developments are credited to the BJP.

I am the first contestant to talk about a vision document for the constituency. We formed a team with the experts from top-notch knowledge centres like the London School of Economics (LSE) to prepare a vision document.

You may be surprised to know that we incorporated a portion of it in the first pamphlet we released on March 2, 2024 in Khammam. We have a proper vision to help farmers, youth, tribals, and other vulnerable sections.

Additionally, I aim to establish educational institutions like IIM and IIT in Khammam to boost infrastructure and human capital. Being an expert in organic farming, for instance, I wish to bring in global best practices in organic farming to the doorsteps of our farmers.

Getting an airport to Kothagudem and establishing an IIM and IIT are some of the plans we have in our mind. We are determined to bring in sea changes in the lives of workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Q: Could you explain the concept of the spiritual corridor?

A:Bhadrachalam is known as South Ayodhya. There are many interesting historic places such as Parnasala, Rekapalli, and Kinnersani around it. The spiritual corridor aims to promote tourism and revitalise historic sites. This initiative aligns with schemes like Swadeshi Darshan and presents opportunities for economic growth.

I have a special bond with Bhadradri Rama; my grandfather used to offer Mutyala Talambralu during the celestial wedding at Bhadrachalam every year.

Q: Despite the electoral challenge posed by Congress, how confident are you in securing victory?

A:There is a lot of difference between Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections. This is a completely different ball game. I am confident that the great works of our PM Modi and my grand vision are going to send me to the Parliament.

