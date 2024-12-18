Welfare Hostel girl paralysed after rats bite her

Khammam: In a horrific incident, a tenth-class student studying at BC Welfare Hostel at Danavaigudem in Khammam was bitten by rats multiple times and both here legs were paralysed.

The student, Lakshmi Bhavani Keerthy, was said to have been bitten fifteen times by rats and she was administered anti-rabies vaccine each time she was bitten by rats from March to November. This resulted in paralysis, said the family members.

She was shifted to Mamata General Hospital in Khammam as the hospital has come forward to pro-vide free treatment to the student at the directions of former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The doctors said that the student was currently recovering and suffering from neurological problems. Responding to the incident, former minister T Harish Rao expressed serious concern over the condi-tion of the student and accused the Congress government of acting negligently towards the stu-dents studying government residential schools.

“This is the most inhuman incident. If the conditions were so bad in the Gurukuls, the Congress leaders took up Gurukul Bata for one day but failed to address the situation,” he complained. “The government should ensure that such incidents do not recur and that the student, who was se-riously ill, should be shifted to NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad and given the best possible treatment,” Harish Rao demanded.