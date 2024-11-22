Live
Woman donates liver to husband, saves life
Khammam: APGVB Bank in Khammam employs Dharawat Srinu, who is from Pedda Erlapudi in the district of Khammam’s Raghunathapalem mandal. He and his wife Lavanya have two daughters. Lavanya is a final year law student.
Srinu became ill a few years ago and was tested at a private hospital in Khammam. He was diagnosed as having a liver issue. The couple had since been much concerned about this. They visited numerous hospitals to cure him of his ailment. Lakhs were spent, but, alas, he was cured. The doctors determined that Srinu could only be saved by a liver transplant after conducting a number of tests.
Consequently, a lot of work was done to find liver donors.
As their frantic efforts failed, to save her husband, Lavanya stepped forward. The specialists who performed the tests verified that she could donate a liver in order to save her husband. The surgeons at Kims Hospital in Secunderabad operated upon him. They removed 65 per cent of Lavanya’s liver and implanted it in Srinu. The transplant procedure went well.