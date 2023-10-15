Wyra: Meda Vijay Kumar applies for YSRTP candidacy

Wyra : In a recent development, National Tribal Federation Telangana State’s working president, Meda Vijay Kumar, who is also a tribal leader, filed his application to contest for the Wyra Assembly seat for the YSRTP in Hyderabad on Saturday.

This move follows the announcement by YSRTP State president, YS Sharmila in which she said that the party would contest for all the Assembly seats. All candidates, who desired to run for office, were informed to submit their applications at the party headquarters in Hyderabad.

To that end, Meda Kumar’s application was received by the State party office in charge, Linga Reddy.

In a fiery statement after the submission, Meda expressed his anger on the BRS government stating that they had failed to provide welfare to Tribal people. “In 12 ST reserved constituencies, the BRS party did not give tickets for the Erukula caste leaders,” he stated, and expressed his trust in Sharmila, who would “give justice to their caste”.