Collector unveils ACB helpline 1064 awareness posters

Nandyal: Emphasizing that public vigilance is crucial for establishing transparent governance, Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari has called upon citizens, educated sections, and youth to actively participate in eliminating corruption from public administration.

Inaugurating the district-wide Anti-Corruption Awareness Week (October 26–31) at her Collectorate chamber on Monday, Collector Rajakumari unveiled official promotional posters highlighting the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) toll-free helpline number 1064.

Terming corruption a formidable barrier to social development, she stressed that public participation and strict administrative accountability are essential to ensure efficient government service delivery.

Outlining the week-long campaign schedule, the Collector announced that awareness posters would be displayed across all state government offices.

Educational institutions will host interactive seminars and student competitions focused on ethics, honesty, and integrity. To maximize outreach, a dedicated publicity campaign promoting the ACB helpline 1064 will be broadcast on FM radio on October 30.

Furthermore, to strengthen anti-corruption mechanisms at the grassroots level, mandal-level coordination meetings involving citizens, Tahsildars, and Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) will be conducted on October 31.

Reiterating that eradicating corrupt practices is a collective societal responsibility, Rajakumari appealed to the public to utilize the 1064 helpline without hesitation to report bribery.

ACB Circle Inspector Ram Anjaneyulu, Sub-Inspector Subbarayudu, and other departmental officers were present during the unveiling programme.