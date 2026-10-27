Srinidhi Shetty says ‘Aadarsha Kutumbam’ is unlike Trivikram’s previous films

Victory Venkatesh and the wizard of words, Trivikram Srinivas, have joined hands for the prestigious film ‘Aadarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47’. Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, the film features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. Bringing the festive spirit of Diwali a little early, the film is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on October 30.

Coming 20 years after Venkatesh and Trivikram last collaborated, ‘Aadarsha Kutumbam’ has generated considerable expectations. The recently released trailer has further raised the excitement surrounding the film. With the release date fast approaching, the promotional activities are gaining momentum. In this context, the heroine, Srinidhi Shetty, recently interacted with the media and shared several interesting insights about the film.

Excerpts from an interview

What excited you about saying yes to this film?

I had always wanted to work in a film directed by Trivikram garu. So, receiving a call from him made me extremely happy. Moreover, this is a new genre for both Trivikram garu and Venkatesh garu. If you look at Trivikram garu’s filmography, ‘Aadarsha Kutumbam’ is completely different from his previous films. That is why, after hearing the story, I immediately felt that I had to be a part of this film.

Although I play a mother in the film, I never once considered turning down the offer. Films and characters like these come along very rarely. The combination of Trivikram garu and Venkatesh garu is special in itself. Getting an opportunity to be part of such a wonderful film featuring these two stalwarts is truly a privilege.

How is your character? How did you feel about doing comedy?

As Trivikram garu explained, this is a crime comedy with elements of dark humour. This is the first time I have played a full-fledged comedy-oriented character. My character loses money in a chit fund scheme and ends up getting into debt.

Since I had never played a role of this kind before, I initially had some doubts about how I would pull it off. However, after seeing the final output, I felt extremely satisfied with my performance.

Trivikram garu is known for his brilliant dialogues. How did you feel about delivering his lines?

Trivikram garu’s dialogues carry a great deal of depth and meaning. So, before delivering each dialogue, I made an effort to understand its underlying meaning. The film has several wonderful dialogues, and his magic as a writer is evident throughout.

The dialogue in the trailer, “What is the war that can be won without an army dying, sir?” particularly impressed me. It is a line that I loved, and I believe audiences will appreciate it just as much.

Were you disappointed by the postponement of the film’s release?

When you have worked hard on a film for nearly a year and a half, and there is still an opportunity to improve the final output, I believe it is better to take a little more time rather than rush into releasing it.

Producer Naga Vamsi garu also explained the same point. The release date was moved from October 9 to October 30 to ensure a better output. I feel that these additional three weeks have helped make ‘Aadarsha Kutumbam’ even better.

Why do you do relatively few films?

I have been choosing films based on their content and whether the stories appeal to me. ‘Aadarsha Kutumbam’ is also a film I selected because I genuinely liked it.

However, the big-budget films I work on often take a year or two to complete. That is why it may seem as though I am doing fewer films. I joined the sets of ‘Aadarsha Kutumbam’ in July 2025, and more than a year has already passed since then.

Did you try to match Venkatesh garu’s performance?

Venkatesh garu is an extraordinary actor. His comic timing is fantastic, and his performances in emotional scenes are equally remarkable. Matching him is not something that can easily be done, but I made an honest effort from my side.

With Trivikram garu’s guidance, I tried to make my performance in the comedy sequences as natural as possible. When Trivikram garu’s writing combines with Venkatesh garu’s acting, the humour feels incredibly effortless and natural. I tried to blend into that natural rhythm.

Have you watched ‘Aadarsha Kutumbam’? How did you like it?

Yes, I watched it recently, and I liked it a lot. I already had an idea of what kind of film ‘Aadarsha Kutumbam’ would be. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience of working on the sets, but watching the completed film gave me even greater happiness.

Does the film offer a balanced mix of comedy and action?

The film has more comedy. You will have to watch it to find out how much action it contains. Just as audiences will enjoy the comedy, the action sequences will entertain them equally.

What is your impression of Trivikram garu?

I already knew what a great director Trivikram garu is and how many wonderful films he has made. However, after meeting him personally, I came to understand the greatness of his personality as well.

I now understand why everyone listens so attentively whenever he speaks. Despite being such a senior director, he is always willing to discuss ideas and exchange views for the sake of the film. He ensures that there is a positive atmosphere on the sets and makes the actors feel comfortable.

How was your experience working with Haarika & Hassine Creations?

I am very happy to have worked with this banner. They are extremely supportive of actors and other members of the team. The journey of this film, which has continued for more than a year, has been a wonderful experience. I hope to work on more films under this banner in the future.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am currently working on a Kannada film. A few Telugu projects are also in the discussion stage.