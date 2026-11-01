Parents allege FMGE candidates being deliberately failed by NBEMS

Kurnool: Expressing deep anguish over the recurring low pass rates, parents of candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) across centers in undivided Kurnool district on Saturday alleged that students are being deliberately subjected to an unjustifiably rigid evaluation system.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ansari, father of an aspiring medical graduate, highlighted that middle-class families make immense financial sacrifices to educate their children abroad due to prohibitive costs in domestic private medical colleges.

However, these sacrifices are being jeopardized as students repeatedly fail to clear the examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Questioning the evaluation pattern, Ansari criticized the mandatory 50 per cent qualifying threshold, pointing out that several competitive examinations set passing standards at around 35 per cent.

He noted that candidate frustration is compounded by NBEMS’s refusal to release answer keys immediately, time-consuming video-integrated questions, lack of grace marks for candidates missing qualification by minor margins, and distant exam centre allotments.

He emphasized that several candidates appearing five to ten times are suffering severe mental distress.

Given India’s existing doctor shortage, parents urged the Central Government to urgently step in, review qualifying criteria, ensure timely answer key publication, and provide local examination centers.

Warning of large-scale protests if authorities remain indifferent, parents demanded immediate policy interventions to safeguard the careers of foreign medical graduates.