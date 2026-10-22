Sacrifices of police personnel will remain immortal, asserts SP

Kurnool/nandyal: Police Commemoration Day was observed with deep solemnity across Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Wednesday as officials paid rich tributes to brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

At the District Police Office parade grounds in Kurnool, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil received the ceremonial salute and paid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial.

SP Patil stated that the sacrifices made by police personnel to protect public life and property will remain immortal in public memory. Recalling the historical significance of October 21, he noted that the day honors ten Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel martyred fighting Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Aksai Chin, Ladakh, in 1959.

He revealed that 154 police personnel across India attained martyrdom between September 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026. Additional SP (Administration) Hussain Peera read out the roll of honor, followed by a two-minute silence.

Meanwhile, in Nandyal, District Collector G Rajakumari Gania attended as chief guest at the DPO parade grounds alongside Additional SP (Administration) S Khader Basha.

Collector Rajakumari stated that the police uniform symbolizes immense responsibility, courage, and selfless sacrifice. Urging officers to practice people-friendly policing, she highlighted the police force’s vital role in tackling cybercrime, curbing drug abuse, and protecting vulnerable citizens while remaining away from families during major festivals like Dasara and Diwali.

In both districts, the administration reaffirmed its unwavering support for the families of fallen officers.

In Kurnool, SP Patil felicitated the surviving families of martyrs YD Venkateswarlu, Abdul Kareem, and K Ramudu with shawls, garlands, and mementoes.