Collector Himanshu Shukla urges people to remain vigilant; fishermen advised not to venture into sea

Nellore: The district administration has sounded a high alert in Nellore district in view of the Murasu cyclone warning, with the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 120 kmph especially in coastal belt.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla, in a statement on Sunday, urged people to remain highly vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures. He appealed the fishermen not to venture in to the sea till normalcy restored as the sea would turned ferocious of these days.

The cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Kavali and Kandukur sometime between the evening and midnight of November 2. Its impact is expected to continue until the afternoon of November 3, bringing heavy rainfall across the district.

The Collector particularly cautioned residents of Kavali town and surrounding areas, stating that the cyclone's impact could extend from Nellore city to Gudur. People living in low-lying and coastal areas have been advised to remain alert and shift to safer locations arranged by the district administration whenever necessary.

He appealed to people not to venture outdoors during heavy rainfall and strong winds unless absolutely necessary. People were also advised to stay away from electric poles and snapped power lines.

Residents living in thatched houses, old buildings and houses with mud walls were instructed to move to safer places in advance. Fishermen were strictly advised not to venture into the sea for fishing until further notice.

The Collector also directed officials of the Animal Husbandry Department and livestock owners to take precautionary measures to protect cattle, goats and sheep from the impact of the cyclone.

He instructed officials of all government departments to work in close coordination and remain on round-the-clock alert to effectively tackle the situation. All departments were directed to take advance measures to prevent loss of life and property and ensure that essential and emergency services remain uninterrupted.

The Collector announced that a 24-hour control room had been established at the District Collectorate to provide emergency assistance to people during the cyclone and heavy rainfall.

People facing any emergency or difficulties due to heavy rains anywhere in the district have been asked to immediately contact the control room numbers 0861-2331261, 7995576699.

The district administration is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality, the Collector said, appealing to the public to strictly follow official advisories and remain alert until the threat passes.